WFP & Gender Contributing towards gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan

In partnership with the Government of Pakistan, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has initiated several humanitarian and development programmes to support gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

Some of these programmes specifically target women and girls in responding to major gender gaps in education, nutrition, early recovery, and disaster risk reduction. The objective of these activities is to reach food and nutrition security for all, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFP is helping empower women through the following initiatives in Pakistan:

Livelihood Support to Women Workforce

While women and girls constitute 49% of Pakistan’s population, they represent only 25% of the labour force.

This low female participation represents a major loss of potential productivity. Female participation is even lower at 6% in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP), where most women do not participate in labour outside of their homes. Some of the reasons behind this low rate are cultural norms, household responsibilities, and the lack of education and knowledge regarding opportunities.

To build the capacity of vulnerable groups including women in Pakistan, WFP is carrying out a livelihood support programme. Through this programme, targeted groups receive cash or food transfers conditional upon participation in community rehabilitation activities and trainings, including carpet weaving, food preservation, poultry management and kitchen gardening. The support not only helps women meet their immediate food needs, but also empowers them to establish sustainable livelihoods. Women’s participation is ensured through joint decision making, particularly for the activities which have direct impact on women lives.