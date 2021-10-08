Pakistan + 1 more

Weekly Epidemiological Record (WER), 8 October 2021, Vol. 96, No. 40 (pp. 485-496) [EN/FR]

485 Progress towards poliomyelitis eradication – Pakistan,
January 2020–July 2021

491 Summary report of the twenty-second meeting of the WHO Advisory Committee on Variola Virus Research

Sommaire

485 Progrès accomplis vers l’éradication de la poliomyélite: Pakistan, janvier 2020-juillet 2021

491 Vingt-deuxième réunion du Comité consultatif OMS de la recherche sur le virus variolique: rapport de synthèse

