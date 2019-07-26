Weather Advisory: Monsoon Rains/wind-thunderstorm predicted in Sindh and Parts of Balochistan from Sunday to Tuesday

Met office informed that monsoon currents presently active over upper parts of the country are expected to spread to central and southern parts of the country during next 24-48 hours. Meanwhile a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over Indian Rajasthan on Sunday. Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area (LPA) following weather is expected:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat and Makran divisions) on Monday & Tuesday.

Note: Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Spokesman