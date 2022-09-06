Water Mission Mobilizes Disaster Response to Bring Emergency Safe Water to Pakistan

Catastrophic Flooding Leaves One-Third of Country Under Water, Shipment of Water Treatment Systems, Water Purification Packets, and Hygiene Kits are En Route to Aid 500,000 Internally Displaced People

N. Charleston, S.C. — Sept. 2, 2022 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is responding to the devastating flooding that has impacted vast regions of Pakistan. According to reports, one-third of the country is currently underwater, and there has been extensive infrastructure destruction and loss of life. An emergency shipment is en route to the Sindh province in south-central Pakistan to provide immediate emergency safe water.

“There are more than 500,000 internally displaced people seeking water, food, and shelter. In any crisis, the need for emergency safe water access is critical for survival and helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases,” said George C. Greene IV, PE, CEO, and president of Water Mission. “We have existing relationships in Pakistan that we are working through in Pakistan that will help us get safe water flowing as fast as possible.”

Water Mission has deep experience in crisis response as well as serving the people of Pakistan dating back to 2007-2010 when nine safe water treatment systems were provided in previous disasters.

Water Mission’s disaster response team is providing funding, water quality testing kits, three Living Water Treatment Systems (LWTS), engineering consulting, 200,000 water purification packets, 1,350 hygiene kits, and remote support. Each LWTS system can treat and produce up to 10,000 gallons of safe water daily, enough to meet the daily water needs of up to 5,000 people or 500 families. Ten additional LWTS systems are still needed and would provide the ability to scale the response to serve 5,000 more families. To learn more or support the response, please visit watermission.org

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than 7 million people in 57 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working in its headquarters and around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa; Asia; North, South, and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 15 years in a row, a distinction shared by only 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

Water Mission Contact: Gregg Dinino

Public Relations Director

Water Mission

M. +1.843.805.2097

gdinino@watermission.org