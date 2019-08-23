F.P. Report

KASUR: The water level continues to rise in River Sutlej with the flow crossing 60,340 cusecs and it flooded 18 villages have been inundated in the Kasur.

Spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Brig Mukhtar Ahmed, told local media that three villages namely Bakhi Wand, Chandra Singh and Ghati Kalinjar were completely underwater in the surroundings of River Sutlej.

He said “The water level in River Sutlej was at 19.3 feet and there was no threat of any major disaster in the prevalent scenario”.

“The affected three villages have been already evacuated where the district administration of Kasur moved 1,220 people from these villages.”

NDMA spokesperson added the other 1,613 people have been shifted to alternate places whereas it is expected to have more increase in the water level.

“The district administration of Okara has shifted 900 people to safer places,” he said, adding that a medium level flood was prevailing in River Sindh at Guddu and all other rivers and headworks were flowing below the danger level.

On the other hand, Executive Engineer Irrigation Multan Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid said there was no threat to irrigation infrastructure as low flood level was recorded in river Sutlej on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Zahid said, there was a low flood in river Sutlej while normal flood level was observed in the River Chenab.

“The capacity of Sutlej River was 300,000 cusec while the discharge of water level at Ganda Singh was recorded 55,900 cusecs on Wednesday afternoon,” he said, “The water discharge at head Sulemanki was recorded 18,880 cusecs against its capacity of 325,000 cusecs.”

Zahid further said the floodwater in the River Sutlej would pass at Vehari and Bahawalpur areas by August 27. “The water level at Trimmu headwork was recorded 97,519 cusecs, 66,477 cusecs at Qadirabad, 64,929 cusecs at Khanki, 61,280 at Marala and 2,715 cusec water was recorded at Rasool headwork.”

He added the district administration was busy in evacuating the people from catchment areas of Sutlej, adding the floodwater would not touch the embankments.

“The condition of all safety embankments was satisfactory and all pre-flood arrangements had been finalised,” he said adding that a flood emergency control cell has been set up to monitor the flood situation.