WASH Sector Coordination Guideline 2019

Executive Summary

Major disaster events like floods, earthquakes, droughts, landslides, avalanches, cyclones etc. occurred in Pakistan in different periods. The effect of disasters on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure is huge as the affected communities are left without basic WASH services due to disasters. The primary purpose of this WASH guideline document is to help National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other actors carry out coherent, informed, responsible and integrated humanitarian actions. The WASH guidelines are developed in line with various NDMA guiding documents, UNICEF Core Commitments for Children and SPHERE guidelines.

WASH sector is not a stand-alone sector. It has linkages with other service delivery and cross cutting sectors. Therefore, it is important to consider those cross cutting linkages when comes to programming and field implementation. Broadly, these cross cutting themes are Disaster Risk Reduction, Gender and Environment etc. This will help ensure that vulnerable population is not left behind and their needs are addressed with priority.

The report also covers national disaster management institutional and regulatory framework, overall water and sanitation institutional and regulatory framework in the context of Pakistan. Disaster management has significantly advanced at the government level aftermath of earthquake in 2005. Legislations have been passed to establish institutions at national and provincial level like NDMA at federal level and Provincial /State /Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities (P/SDMAs) at provincial/regional level. Similarly, the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) are established at the district level for responding to disasters at local / field level. The DDMAs act as the district planning; coordinating and implementing body for disaster management whereas NDMA and PDMA provide overarching policies, guideline and coordination.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment the, water and sanitation is the domain of Ministry of Climate Change. It provides overarching national level policies and strategies. However, after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provinces have the primary responsibility to formulate strategies and policies as per their own needs and circumstances. At provincial level, Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) or Water and Sanitation Services Companies (WSSCs) are present in large cities / towns of the country; and are responsible for provision of water, sanitation and solid waste management services. In all other areas, Municipal Administrations (TMAs) managed water supply and sanitation operations in small and medium-sized cities. In many instances the Operation and Management (O&M) of Water Supply Schemes (WSS) is handed over to the TMAs after construction by Public Health Engineering Departments (PHEDs).

At the time of unfortunate disasters, the humanitarian community, with the support and assistance from government at national and provincial level, quickly responds to the humanitarian needs on ground. This coordination between the government and humanitarian partners is effectively done through humanitarian cluster approach.

This guideline document also covers overall disaster preparedness specifically WASH sector preparedness status and needs. The disaster preparedness enhances the capacity of the institutions and strengthens the coordination mechanism in terms of planning and service delivery. Moreover, the disaster WASH preparedness includes a contingency plan. It aims to prepare an organization to respond well to a disaster and its potential humanitarian impact. The goal of the disaster WASH preparedness is to build resilience, preparation, and reinforce