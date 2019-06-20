Vaccination drive aims to protect more than 10.25 million children from polio

Critically important to ensure every child gets two drops of the polio vaccine during the campaign

Islamabad, 16 June 2019 – Polio vaccination campaign will start in core reservoirs on June 17 to vaccinate children up to five years. During this special campaign, thousands of frontline workers will go door to door to ensure more than 10.25 million children receive two drops of the vaccine which will protect them against the poliovirus.

According to press release issued from National Emergency Operations Center said that since in 2019, 23 cases of wild poliovirus have been reported in the country including seven from district Bannu, one from district Hangu, one from DIKhan and one from district Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three cases from Mir Ali, Two cases from Miran Shah, one from Khyber and one from Bajaur of tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two from Karachi and one from Larkana in Sindh and three cases from Lahore in Punjab.

Press release further said that despite the significant achievements of program, the cunning poliovirus is still surviving and find a way for its survival, therefore special immunization campaign planned in all the core reservoir to kill the wild polio virus forever.

“Bannu division is declared highly sensitive after reporting of 50% polio cases of the total polio cases in the country, therefore it is utmost important to vaccinate each child under five years in each anti-polio campaign” said the PM’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta, adding that “considering the situation Bannu division is the top priority”

He further said “Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them for polio virus”.

The government of Pakistan is committed and strive all out to hit the virus hard through this special immunization campaign. This is top priority to focus on reaching still missed children in core reservoir through continued improvement of operations and capacitating frontline polio workers to reach and protect every missed child with the vital polio vaccine.

The press release further stressed that parents are committed to protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations each time drops are offered by our dedicated polio workers during the campaign.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system, and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.