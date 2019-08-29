USAID's flagship Maternal and Child Survival Program Concludes in Sindh Province

Karachi: A seminar to disseminate the key findings from successful interventions of the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) flagship Maternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP), implemented by Jhpiego Corporation Pakistan, to improve maternal and child survival in Sindh province was held today.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and USAID Director for Sindh & Balochistan Michael Hryshchyshyn addressed the seminar. The seminar highlighted MCSP's contributions to help improve maternal and child health in Sindh Province by enhancing accessibility, availability and utilization of family planning services.

"I'm impressed not only by the accomplishments so far, but also by the dedication and innovative solutions used by the provincial government to achieve their targets," Michael Hryshchyshyn said. "I hope together we can achieve the ultimate goal of comprehensively preventing maternal and child deaths in Sindh."

Dr Fauzia Assad, Country Director Jhpiego and Program Lead of MCSP in Pakistan presented key accomplishments made over the course of MCSP project. During the past three years MCSP, worked in close collaboration with the provincial departments of health and population welfare, introduced and supported high-impact reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health (RMNCH) interventions with the ultimate goal of averting preventable maternal and child deaths. These included: development of learning resource packages on long-acting reversible contraceptives and supportive supervision, tools for improving clinical monitoring and client follow-up; introduction of global family planning compliance monitoring principles and their institutionalization within the monitoring units of health and population welfare departments ; improvement in women's access to quality family planning services and initiation and scale-up of subcutaneous contraceptive injection "Sayana Press" by imparting training to healthcare providers. The program has also oriented and educated population welfare officials and developed guidelines and monitoring mechanisms. Further, it has helped establish antenatal counselling corners at government identified facilities for providing family planning counselling services. The program was funded by the U.S. government through a $5.6 million (approx RKR 896 million) grant.