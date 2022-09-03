USAID deploys a disaster assistance response team to respond to flooding in Pakistan

The United States is deeply saddened for the flood victims and the loss of loved ones, livelihoods, and homes due to catastrophic flooding across Pakistan resulting from monsoon rains since June. In support of Pakistan’s flood response efforts and recognizing the continuing immense needs, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the U.S. government’s response efforts in Pakistan.

This elite team, composed of disaster experts from USAID, is assessing the damage, identifying priority needs, and coordinating closely with the Government of Pakistan and with humanitarian partners to ensure effective and efficient delivery of assistance. The DART is coordinating closely with other U.S. departments and agencies. This builds on the announcement earlier this week of an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance from the United States to help the people of Pakistan affected by these devastating floods. With these funds, USAID partners are prioritizing urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance.

In addition to mobilizing the DART, U.S. government staff based in the region and Washington, D.C., are monitoring the situation closely, including any potential impacts the flooding may have in the broader region.

The United States has been, and will continue to be, a strong supporter of the people of Pakistan, and is the single largest humanitarian donor to the country. The American people have a proud and generous history of providing help during times of crisis, and the United States stands with Pakistan and remains committed to helping the people of Pakistan during this difficult time. If you would like to help communities affected by flooding and support relief efforts in Pakistan, the Center for International Disaster Information has a list of organizations working on the ground: https://www.cidi.org/disaster-responses/pakistan-floods/