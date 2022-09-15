U.S. Department of Defense providing critical logistics support for USAID’s Pakistan floods response

The Department of Defense (DoD) U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) has begun airlifting critical life-saving humanitarian supplies in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) response to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

USCENTCOM is transporting humanitarian commodities from USAID’s warehouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to Pakistan to meet the immediate needs of people affected by the floods. Over the coming days, U.S. military aircraft will transport the supplies on approximately 20 different flights. The supplies include more than 41,000 kitchen sets, 1,500 rolls of plastic sheeting, 35,000 plastic tarps, and 8,700 shelter fixing kits totaling nearly $2.2 million in assistance which, upon arriving to Pakistan, will be distributed by USAID humanitarian partners. Members of USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team are on the ground in Pakistan and in the UAE working directly with U.S. Military liaisons in Islamabad and Dubai to coordinate the military airlift and arrival of the incoming USAID humanitarian relief supplies.

The United States is deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by catastrophic flooding and will continue to stand with Pakistan during this difficult time. To date, the United States, through USAID, has provided $50.1 million in humanitarian assistance to support the 33 million people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan, including urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multipurpose cash, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene, livelihoods and shelter assistance, and logistics and humanitarian response coordination.

The United States has been a long-standing partner to Pakistan in addressing climate hazards. Schools re-constructed with USAID support following the 2010 floods are now serving as shelters for the communities affected by the current devastation. And this year prior to the floods, USAID provided $3 million in disaster risk reduction and resilience support.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Pakistan, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/pakistan