United States providing additional $30 million in critical humanitarian assistance in response to flooding in Pakistan

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslides and glacial lake outbursts, since mid-June. The flooding has affected an estimated 33 million people and resulted in more than 1,100 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries. In addition, more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, and nearly 735,000 livestock – a major source of livelihoods and food – have been lost, and the flooding has damaged roads and more than two million acres of agricultural land.

With these funds, USAID partners will prioritize urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance. A USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts. USAID humanitarian staff in Islamabad, Pakistan; Bangkok, Thailand; and Washington, D.C. continue to monitor the situation in close coordination with local partners, the Government of Pakistan, and U.S. Embassy Islamabad.

The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan. We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time. The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in Pakistan, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/pakistan.