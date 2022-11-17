UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No.6 (Floods) 14 November 2022

Situation in Numbers

33 million People affected by heavy rains and floods

9.6 million Children in need of humanitarian assistance

20.6 People in need of humanitarian assistance

Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022

Highlights

The revised UN flood appeal was launched, with UNICEF requirements totalling US$173.5 million for 2022 and 2023, to provide life-saving responses to the most vulnerable people affected by floods, including children.

Under the nutrition programme, a total of 30,602 severely wasted children (12,436 new) have been enrolled for treatment.

UNICEF has reached 815,589 people (352,612 new) with access to safe drinking water.

Through UNICEF health programme, 712,674 people (201,683 new) benefitted from outreach camps services by 78 mobile health teams. 100,214 (49,399 new) children were immunized against measles.

UNICEF education programme has established 624 Temporary Learning Centers in Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh, supporting 51,053 students (21,700 girls).

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated over the past months due to unprecedented flooding, impacting an already highly vulnerable population. Compounded by the political volatility, economic deterioration, the residual impact of COVID-19 and the protracted nutrition emergency, with high rates of global acute malnutrition (on average 23 per cent in the districts most affected by floods), children have been pushed to the brink. During the monsoosn season, rainfall was equivalent to nearly 2.9 times the national 30-year average, causing widespread flooding and landslides with severe repercussions for human lives, property, and infrastructure. An estimated 20.6 million people, including 9.6 million children, need humanitarian assistance. To date, 90 districts have been declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan. Many of the hardest-hit districts are amongst the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan, where children already suffer from high malnutrition, poor access to water and sanitation, low school enrolment, and other deprivations.

The UN launched the revised Pakistan Floods Response Plan, supported by the findings of the Multi-Sector Rapid Needs Assessment, adjusted targets and budgets to better align with overall needs (September 2022). The Government of Pakistan has established a National Flood Response and Coordination Centre to support a coordinated approach to providing flood relief and response.