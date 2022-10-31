UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No.5 (Floods) October 2022

Highlights
-
The revised UN flood appeal was launched, and UNICEF is revising its requirements totalling US$173.5 million for 2022 and 2023, to provide life-saving responses to the most vulnerable people affected by floods, including children.
-
Under the nutrition programme, a total of 18,166 severely wasted children (10,018 girls and 8,148 boys) were enrolled for treatment.
-
UNICEF has reached 462,977 people (101,309 girls, 108,792 boys, 126,404 women and 126,472 men) with access to safe drinking water.
-
Through UNICEF health programme, 510,991 people benefitted from outreach camps services by 58 mobile health teams. 50,815 children immunized against measles.
-
UNICEF education programme has established 510 Temporary Learning Centers in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, supporting 72,565 students, of whom 29,857 (41 per cent) are girls.