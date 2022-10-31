UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No.5 (Floods) October 2022

Highlights

The revised UN flood appeal was launched, and UNICEF is revising its requirements totalling US$173.5 million for 2022 and 2023, to provide life-saving responses to the most vulnerable people affected by floods, including children.

Under the nutrition programme, a total of 18,166 severely wasted children (10,018 girls and 8,148 boys) were enrolled for treatment.

UNICEF has reached 462,977 people (101,309 girls, 108,792 boys, 126,404 women and 126,472 men) with access to safe drinking water.

Through UNICEF health programme, 510,991 people benefitted from outreach camps services by 58 mobile health teams. 50,815 children immunized against measles.