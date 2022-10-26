UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 35: 1 January – 30 June 2022

Highlights

• Pakistan witnessed the fifth wave of COVID-19 in January which lasted till March 2022. Since June there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases hence Pakistan entered a sixth wave of COVID19. At the beginning of the year, the number of cases were 594 and at the end of June there were 694 confirmed cases. The peak of the fifth wave saw 8,183 cases diagnosed in one day.

• Through UNICEF supported health sites 64,751 children (34,697 girls) received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition.

• 2,554,269 people benefitted from the continuity of primary healthcare services supported by UNICEF.

• UNICEF supported 16,542 children and parents/caregivers with access to mental health and psychosocial support.

• UNICEF faces a funding gap of US$ 67.3 million (97 per cent) to provide critical humanitarian support.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$ 69.5 million to deliver an integrated package of nutrition, health, education, WASH, and child protection services to address the needs of nearly 7.4 million people, in need, including 3.8 million children. So far, in 2022, available funds amount to only US$ 2.15 million, resulting in a funding gap of 97 per cent. Without adequate funding, UNICEF and partners will be unable to continue supporting integrated humanitarian programmes focusing on a COVID-19 response, a nationwide chronic nutrition emergency and emergency multi-hazard emergency preparedness and response interventions across the country. Funds were received from the Government of Japan and UNICEF’s Global Thematic Humanitarian funds. However, UNICEF Pakistan has a critical funding gap of US$ 67.3 million (97 per cent) for country wide response.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19 Situation: Since the beginning of January till March/April, Pakistan went through the fifth wave of COVID-19 cases, which gradually declined (positivity reached less than 1 per cent; 208 cases on 1st April). May and most part of June continued with lower numbers reported (daily positive cases remained below 100). From mid-June the number of cases increased with positivity going up to 3.93 per cent by the end of the month (694 cases on 30th June). This is primarily due to non-adherance to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The country is now going through the sixth wave of COVID-19 and the government has reinforced implementation of COVID-19 SOPs. 87 per cent of the target population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80 per cent is fully vaccinated. Booster doses are also being administered. The graphs below show the daily cases and trend of COVID-19 cases reported in the first half of the year.