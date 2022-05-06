UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 34: March 2022

Key Highlights

Pakistan witnessed a further decline in the fifth wave of COVID-19 cases during March, with 765 cases reported on 1st March and 180 reported on 31st March.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, this year 33,586 children (16,826 girls) received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition (13,923 children during the reporting period).

This year, UNICEF supported 1,322,385 people in benefiting from continuity of primary healthcare services, (479,372 people during March).

UNICEF supported 180,666 people in reaching with handwashing and behaviour change programmes in 2022 (17,948 people during March).

So far in 2022, UNICEF supported 13,742 children and parents/caregivers with access to mental health and psychosocial support, 5,430 in March.

UNICEF faces a funding gap of USD 67 million (97 per cent) to provide critical humanitarian support.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19 situation: In view the lowest level of the pandemic expansion and the highest level of vaccination across the country, the government officially closed down the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nerve centre of the anti-coronavirus strategy on 31st March 2022. This country’s top monitoring body on novel infection was formed one month after the emergence of the deadly virus back in February 2020.The responsibility to deal with the data is being given to the National Institute of Health, Centre for Disease Control (NIH-CDC).

Additionally, the government has lifted all COVID-19 related restrictions for vaccinated individuals with immediate effect.

As part of the obligatory vaccination regime, only fully vaccinated individuals can avail dining facilities, attend weddings/gatherings, visit cinemas, shrines, gyms, offices and participate in contact sports etc all over the country.

Continued wearing of masks is advised. Mosques and other places of worship may follow pre COVID-19 protocols.