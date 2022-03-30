UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 33: January to February 2022

Key Highlights

In January and February 2022, Pakistan witnessed a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases with a new high of 8,183 positive cases on 27th January and positivity rate as high as 13 per cent on 23rd January across the country.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, 19,663 children (9,371 girls) have received treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

UNICEF supported 842,993 people in benefitting from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

UNICEF supported 162,718 people in reaching with handwashing and behaviour change programmes.

Through UNICEF support 8,312 children and parents/caregivers accessed mental health and psychosocial support.

Fully vaccinated persons reached 61.1 per cent of the target population and 78.9 per cent of the population partially vaccinated.

UNICEF faces a funding gap of US$ 68 million to provide critical humanitarian support.

Situation in Numbers

3.8 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

7.4 million people in need

1,509,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan (on 28th February, 22)

1.5 million Children and women require nutrition services

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF Pakistan needs US$ 69.50 million to support the nationwide chronic nutrition emergency, COVID-19 response and emergency preparedness and response across the country. The year has started with US$ 1.65 million (2 per cent) financial resources carry over and a critical funding gap of US$ 67.85 million (98 per cent) for the countrywide response.

UNICEF wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the Asian Development Bank, Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), World Bank, Gavi - The Vaccine Alliance, United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF, WHO along with all its public and private donors for their contributions.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19 situation: Consequent to emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and its spread to adjoining countries, Pakistan saw its peak in January with reaching the new high of 8,183 cases in a day. The government imposed partial lockdowns in high burden cities and areas. Educational institutes from class 1-5 were to observe 50 per cent attendance during the week, whereas school for over 12 children did not close as those children were urged to get vaccinated. Indoor dining was closed in High Burden Cities and Districts. Karachi was worst hit during the fifth wave with over 40 per cent positivity rate recorded in a week.

Inbound policy was reviewed at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and certain health/testing protocols were applicable for inbound passengers with effect from 24 February 2022 with pre-boarding negative PCR abolished for fully vaccinated travellers and mandatory full vaccination for all inbound passengers except for those below 12 years of age and passengers between 12-18 years of age allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination. Additionally, Rapid Antigen Test required on arrival for deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at Border Terminals and positive cases to be home quarantine for 10 days.