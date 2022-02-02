UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 32: January-December 2021

Key Highlights

In 2021, Pakistan witnessed two waves of COVID-19, in March and in July.Over 90m people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, 66,954 children (36,642 girls) have received treatment for Severe Acute Malnutrition and over 5.4m people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

Through UNICEF support, 2.2 million people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes and 391,450 caregivers, children and individuals reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

A total of 45.6 per cent of Pakistan’s target population (12 years and above) is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 63.4 per cent partially vaccinated.