UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 22, 1 January - 28 February 2021

Key Highlights

During the reporting period, the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases ranged from 2,184 on 1st January to 1,176 positive cases on 28th February 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

26,545 children were treated for SAM without complication in a safe environment at health facilities though UNICEF support.

582,340 people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

Through UNICEF support, 69,491 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.

Through UNICEF support 14,290 health care facility staff and community health workers trained on infection prevention and control.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2021, UNICEF Pakistan requires US$ 55.73 million to support the humanitarian response in country. UNICEF has received US$ 7.48 million (13 per cent) for the on-going humanitarian action in Pakistan. This includes additional Global Thematic Humanitarian funds providing support to Nutrition, Emergency preparedness and Child Protection programmes and US$ 7.08 million in funds carried over from 2020. Continued predictable, flexible and timely donor support is critical to sustaining vital response activities and preventing further deterioration of the situation in Pakistan.

There is still a critical funding gap of US$ 48.25 million (87 per cent) for the country especially for Education, WASH and RCCE response.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to the donors for their support to accelerate response in 2020 and continue response in 2021 including the Austrian Committee for UNICEF, Asian Development Bank, CERF Secretariat, CDC, World Bank, ECHO, Global Partnership for Education, GAVI - The Vaccine Alliance, Solidarity Fund, Standard Chartered, United Kingdom, United States along with all its public and private donors for their contributions.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL OVERVIEW

As of 28th February 2021, there are 579,973 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan, with Sindh being the most affected province with 258,004 cases, followed by Punjab with 171,349 cases and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 72,162 cases. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 12,860 patients have died and 545,277 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospital.

Based on data from National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), as of 28th February 2021 Pakistan has conducted 8.95 million laboratory tests. The total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak is 579,973 with 12,860 deaths (CFR: 2.22 per cent). Out of the total 21,836 currently active cases 1,994 cases are hospitalized.

Regarding the vaccines, to date, the following three vaccines have been registered in Pakistan by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP):

SinoPharm – Registered on 20th January 2021

AstraZeneca – Registered on 20th January

Sputnik – Registered on 8th February

Pakistan is preparing to apply for Pfizer Vaccine in second phase: expression of interest sent on 12th February 2021;

WHO listed AstraZeneca Vaccine under Emergency Use Listing (EUL) on 15th February 2021 and approved by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan for emergency use. Sputnik V is being brought into the country by a private company (Chughtai Laboratory).

Pakistan has signed and submitted Indemnity Agreement to GAVI for AstraZeneca vaccine in order to receive the vaccine, but the supplier required some changes and Government of Pakistan is still waiting for the modified version to be shared by GAVI. The vaccine will be supplied to Pakistan through COVAX: Pakistan has been allocated 17.16 million doses and will receive 4.21 million doses in the first batch. The delivery date is not confirmed yet.

In addition, Pakistan National Deployment Vaccination Plan (NDVP) was uploaded in COVAX portal on 9th February and is now under review. An application to GAVI Cold Chain Equipment was submitted on 22nd February, for 2.5 million to procure 144 refrigerators and 14 walk in cold rooms, 748 cold boxes, under pre-review, as well as an application to Japan grant aid of 6.6 million, to cover cold chain equipment, dry storage space and technical assistance.

In addition to regular freight support from COVAX, UNICEF is negotiating Pro Bono support with private companies like DP World Partnership (in country logistic, transportation, storage and technical assistance).