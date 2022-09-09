UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Floods): 09 September 2022

Highlights

With continued rains and flooding, a total of 81* districts have so far been declared “calamity hit” out of 116 hardest hit districts, affecting 33 million people.

In the past 12 weeks monsoon rains have been 3 times heavier than the national 30-year average with some provinces receiving more than 5 times the 30-year average.

UNICEF teams and partners on the ground have expanded the response in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with two charter flights with over 67 tonnes of life-saving medicines and medical kits arrived over the weekend and another one this week.

UNICEF’s response targets the most vulnerable children by providing support in WASH, Health, Nutrition as well as Education and Child Protection. 85,000 people have been reached with safe drinking water and over 14,000 people have been reached with hygiene kits. 50 mobile health clinics provide lifesaving assistance to displaced populations.

UNICEF requires US$ 39.16** million to provide immediate lifesaving support to address the needs of 3.4 million children in the most affected areas, including US$ 2 million for emergency preparedness.

This appeal is part of the UN Flash Appeal launched 30 August 2022.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The heavy monsoon rains have not ceased since mid-June, causing widespread flooding and landslides, with severe repercussions for human lives, property, and infrastructure. To 1date, 81* districts have been declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan. Many of the hardest-hit districts are amongst the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan, where children already suffer from high rates of malnutrition, poor access to water and sanitation, low school enrollment, major gender disparities and other deprivations. More than 6.4 million people, of whom an estimated 3.4 million are children, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Over 664,000 people are in displacement camps, with many lacking adequate shelter and access to adequate food, clean water and sanitation. Southern and central Pakistan has been most affected, particularly Balochistan and Sindh provinces, but also Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are badly hit. More than 1.17 million houses have been damaged and nearly 566,000 houses have been destroyed as of 8 September reported by NDMA