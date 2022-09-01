UNICEF Pakistan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (Floods): 31 August 2022

Highlights

Heavy rains and floods have affected 116 districts with 72 districts officially declared ‘calamity hit’ by the government. 6.4 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Rainfall nationwide is almost 3 times higher than the national 30-year average, with some provinces receiving more than 5 times as much rainfall as their 30-year average.

UNICEF is participating in rapid needs assessments, coordinating sector response and has initiated multi-sectoral responses in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UNICEF focusses its response to most vulnerable children by providing support in WASH, Health, Nutrition as well as Education and Child Protection.

Despite access challenges, UNICEF has started delivery of much needed services including provision of safe drinking water to 55,000 people through water tankering, installation of water filtration plants, and restoration of water systems as well as provision of lifesaving medical equipment and medicines and deployment of 14 mobile clinics.

UNICEF requires US$ 37.16 million to provide immediate lifesaving support to address the needs of 3.4 million children in the most affected areas. This appeal is part of the UN flash appeal that was launched on 30 August 2022.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Pakistan has been impacted by severe monsoon weather since mid-June. Since then the situation deteriorated significantly due to rainfall that has been equivalent to nearly 3 times the national 30-year average. This has caused widespread flooding and landslides, with severe repercussions for human lives, property and infrastructure. To date, 72 districts have been declared ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan. Many of the 72 hardest-hit districts are amongst the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan, where children already suffered from high rates of malnutrition, poor access to water and sanitation, low school enrollment and other deprivations. Some of these same districts also host over 400,000 refugees from Afghanistan who have fled to Pakistan over the past decades.

More than 6.4 million people, of whom an estimated 3.4 million children, are in need of humanitarian assistance. Southern and central Pakistan have been most affected, particularly Balochistan and Sindh provinces but also Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are badly hit. Over 370,000 houses have been destroyed and over 730,000 partially damaged.

Public health facilities are significantly damaged with loss of essential medicines-this includes 501 health facilities in Sindh (including 88 completely destroyed), and 244 health facilities in Balochistan. Vaccine cold rooms have been destroyed with vaccines washed out in floods. These districts were already among those which had the poorest health indicators before the floods hit.

Preliminary data from the provinces indicate major damage to WASH infrastructure in the most affected districts. Estimates range from 20 per cent of water systems to be damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 per cent in Balochistan and up to 50 per cent in the hardest hit areas of Sindh and Punjab provinces. A recent rapid assessment in Balochistan indicated 63 per cent of respondents consider lack of access to drinking water as a primary concern. For displaced persons, many who will be unable to return home for weeks, access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene promotion is critical. There is significant risk of disease outbreaks with people resorting to open defecation and drinking unsafe water.

Flood-affected areas are among the parts of Pakistan where children already suffered some of the highest rates of chronic and acute malnutrition. Increases in diarrhoea and decreased access to food, on top of pre-existing poor nutrition, is a critical threat to some 682,000 people in flood-affected areas.

Provisional data from the provincial Education Departments indicate that at least 17,566 schools (15,842 schools in Sindh, 1,180 in Punjab, and 544 in Balochistan) have been damaged or destroyed with infrastructure assessments still ongoing. Schools in flood hit areas are also being used as shelters for displaced populations further limiting access to learning opportunities.

The floods are undermining the resilience and psychosocial wellbeing of children and their caregivers, leaving many experiencing distress with limited or strained support systems. In a recent UN Rapid Needs Assessment 43 per cent of girls, 45 per cent of boys and 55 per cent of caregivers were reported to be showing signs of stress. Girls and boys are exposed to wide range of new flood-related physical risks and hazards, including from damaged buildings, drowning in flood waters and being bitten by snakes. Marginalized children, such as those with disabilities, are experiencing increased vulnerability due to disrupted access to essential services. Existing referral pathways for child protection services have limited capacity to respond to the increased needs that have emerged. Gender discrimination and societal norms may place women and girls, particularly adolescent girls, at additional risk including to child marriage and forms of sexual violence (rape, harassment, exploitation, trafficking). According to the findings of the RNA, some families may be resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as child marriage in response to the flood.

The significant loss of livestock and crops are also having a negative impact on livelihoods as well as on the overall food security at a time when the economic situation in Pakistan is also worsening with rising prices of basic commodities.