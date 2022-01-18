UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 31: 1 – 30 November 2021

Key Highlights

• Pakistan continued to show a downward trend of COVID-19 cases in its fourth wave. On 1st November, the positive cases were 445 and on 30th November the positive tested cases dropped to 414 with a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/).

• Over 71.6 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.

• Through UNICEF supported health sites, 64,372 children (35,126 girls) have been admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment.

• Over 5 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• UNICEF has reached 380,704 caregivers, children and individuals with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

• Through UNICEF support, 2.2 million people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes.

• A total of 33.2 per cent of Pakistan’s target population (12 years and above) is fully vaccinated, with 53.2 per cent partially vaccinated.