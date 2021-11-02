Pakistan

UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 29: 1 – 30 September 2021

Key Highlights

  • Pakistan is showing a downward trend of COVID-1 in its fourth wave. On 1st September the positive cases were 4,103 and on 30th September the positive tested cases dropped down to 1,411 with a positivity rate of 5.45 per cent. In total, 27,785 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/).

  • Over 58.7 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.

  • Through UNICEF supported health sites, 50,026 children (27,295 girls) have been admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment.

  • Over 3.61 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

  • UNICEF has reached 334,149 caregivers, children and individuals with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

  • Through UNICEF support, 1.95 million people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes.

  • Nineteen per cent of Pakistan’s target population (15 years and above) is fully vaccinated, with 32 per cent partially vaccinated.

