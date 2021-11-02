UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 29: 1 – 30 September 2021

Key Highlights

Pakistan is showing a downward trend of COVID-1 in its fourth wave. On 1st September the positive cases were 4,103 and on 30th September the positive tested cases dropped down to 1,411 with a positivity rate of 5.45 per cent. In total, 27,785 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/).

Over 58.7 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, 50,026 children (27,295 girls) have been admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment.

Over 3.61 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

UNICEF has reached 334,149 caregivers, children and individuals with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

Through UNICEF support, 1.95 million people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes.