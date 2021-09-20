UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 28: 1 – 31 August 2021

Key Highlights

• Pakistan is facing the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases since July. As of 31 August, 1,160,119 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25,788 deaths have been reported, with a positivity rate of 6.78 per cent in the country. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/).

• Over 54.6 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.

• Through UNICEF supported health sites, 47,670 children (25,975 girls) have been admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment.

• Over 3.11 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

• UNICEF has reached 324,286 parents, caregivers, children and individuals with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

• Through UNICEF support, 1.76 million people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programmes.

• Thirteen per cent of Pakistan’s target population is fully vaccinated, with 32 per cent partially vaccinated.