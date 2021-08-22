Pakistan
UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 27: 1 – 31st July 2021
Attachments
Highlights:
- Pakistan is facing the fourth wave of COVID-19 cases starting from July, there have been 1,029,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23,360 deaths reported with a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent in the country on 31st July. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/).
- Over 50.7 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services.
- Through UNICEF supported health sites, 103,512 children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment.
- Over 2.64 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities
- UNICEF has reached 317,457 parents, caregivers, children and individuals with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.
- Through UNICEF support 1,500,000 people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programme.
- 5% of Pakistan’s target population is fully vaccinated whereas; 18% is partially vaccinated.