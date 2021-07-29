Pakistan

UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 26: 1 - 30 June 2021

Key Highlights

  • Pakistan faced the third wave of COVID-19 cases during the first half of the year. As of 30th June, there have been 958,408 confirmed corona virus cases and 22,321 deaths reported with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent in the country. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

  • Over 47.9 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support during the reporting period.

  • Through UNICEF supported health sites, 86,525 children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment during the reporting period.

  • Over 2.2 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities during the reporting period.

  • From January to June 2021, 307,396 parents, caregivers, children and individuals have been reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.

  • Through UNICEF support 1,449,341 people have been reached with handwashing behaviour change programme during the reporting period.

