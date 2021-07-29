UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 26: 1 - 30 June 2021

Key Highlights

Pakistan faced the third wave of COVID-19 cases during the first half of the year. As of 30th June, there have been 958,408 confirmed corona virus cases and 22,321 deaths reported with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent in the country. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

Over 47.9 million people have been reached with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support during the reporting period.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, 86,525 children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment during the reporting period.

Over 2.2 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities during the reporting period.

From January to June 2021, 307,396 parents, caregivers, children and individuals have been reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce.