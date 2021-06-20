UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 25: 1 - 31 May 2021

Key Highlights

• In May the third wave of COVID-19 continued in Pakistan with positive cases ranged from 4,414 on 1st May to 1,771 positive cases on 31st May 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan)

• Over 49.9 million people reached (over 2.37 million new) with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support.

• Through UNICEF supported health sites, 58,939 SAM children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment with 12,906 children admitted during the reporting period.

• Over 1.75 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 285,988 people during the reporting period.

• Through UNICEF support, 330,768 parents, caregivers, children and individuals have been reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce, 106,238 during the reporting month.

• Through UNICEF support 1,387,713 people (158,915 new) were reached with handwashing behaviour change programme.