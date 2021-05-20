UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 24: 1 - 30 April 2021

Key Highlights

In April the third wave of COVID-19 continued in Pakistan with positive cases ranged from 5,234 on 1st April to 4,696 positive cases on 30th April 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan)

Over 47.5 million people reached (over 4.2 million new) with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support.

Through UNICEF supported health sites, a total of 46,033 SAM children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment, 8,028 children were admitted during the reporting period.

Over 1.46 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 433,863 people during the reporting period.

Through UNICEF support, 84,224 parents, caregivers, children and individuals were reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.