Pakistan

UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 24: 1 - 30 April 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Key Highlights

  • In April the third wave of COVID-19 continued in Pakistan with positive cases ranged from 5,234 on 1st April to 4,696 positive cases on 30th April 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan)

  • Over 47.5 million people reached (over 4.2 million new) with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support.

  • Through UNICEF supported health sites, a total of 46,033 SAM children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment, 8,028 children were admitted during the reporting period.

  • Over 1.46 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 433,863 people during the reporting period.

  • Through UNICEF support, 84,224 parents, caregivers, children and individuals were reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.

  • Through UNICEF support 1,228,798 people (349,339 new) reached with handwashing behaviour change programme.

Related Content