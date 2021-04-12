Pakistan

UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 23: 1 - 31 March 2021

Key Highlights

  • In March the third wave of COVID-19 hit Pakistan with positive cases ranged from 1,163 on 1st March to 4,974 positive cases on 31st March 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

  • Mobile vans, rickshaws and mobile floats were used in 17 high risk districts throughout the country, with additional support from the Polio teams, to disseminate COVID-19 preventive messages, reaching 15.9 million at risk people.

  • A total of 2,798 UNICEF supported health sites are providing nutrition services with a total of 38,005 SAM children admitted for severe acute malnutrition treatment, including 11,460 during the reporting period.

  • Over 1,034,532 people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 452,184 during the reporting period.

  • Through UNICEF support, 140,306 parents, caregivers, children and individuals were reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.

  • Through UNICEF support 879,459 people reached with handwashing behaviour change programme.

