UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 23: 1 - 31 March 2021

Key Highlights

In March the third wave of COVID-19 hit Pakistan with positive cases ranged from 1,163 on 1st March to 4,974 positive cases on 31st March 2021. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

Mobile vans, rickshaws and mobile floats were used in 17 high risk districts throughout the country, with additional support from the Polio teams, to disseminate COVID-19 preventive messages, reaching 15.9 million at risk people.

A total of 2,798 UNICEF supported health sites are providing nutrition services with a total of 38,005 SAM children admitted for severe acute malnutrition treatment, including 11,460 during the reporting period.

Over 1,034,532 people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 452,184 during the reporting period.

Through UNICEF support, 140,306 parents, caregivers, children and individuals were reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.