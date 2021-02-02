UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 21: 1 January - 31 December 2020

Key Highlights

During December 2020, the daily number of COVID-19 cases ranged from 2,829 on December 1 to 2,463 cases by December 31. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).

Over 161,702 children were treated for SAM without complication in a safe environment at health facilities though UNICEF support.

Using WASH sector communication networks, over 28.3 m people were reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages, with 10.2 m through direct support from UNICEF.

Over 3.4 m people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.

Through UNICEF, 216,144 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.