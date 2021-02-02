Pakistan
UNICEF Pakistan COVID-19 Humanitarian Situation Report No. 21: 1 January - 31 December 2020
Attachments
Key Highlights
During December 2020, the daily number of COVID-19 cases ranged from 2,829 on December 1 to 2,463 cases by December 31. (https://covid.gov.pk/stats/pakistan).
Over 161,702 children were treated for SAM without complication in a safe environment at health facilities though UNICEF support.
Using WASH sector communication networks, over 28.3 m people were reached with COVID-19 hygiene promotion messages, with 10.2 m through direct support from UNICEF.
Over 3.4 m people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities.
Through UNICEF, 216,144 parents, caregivers, children and individuals reached with PSS through trained social workforce professionals.
137,079 frontline health workers were reached with basic PPEs (masks, gloves and hand sanitizers).