16 Jul 2019

UNICEF Pakistan Annual Report 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.61 MB)

Highlights

Pakistan’s wholehearted commitment to its children is demonstrated by the fact that the country was the sixth in the world to sign and ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child. UNICEF has worked with Pakistan’s governments, civil society, development partners and sister agencies, the private sector and the public to fulfill this historic commitment.

In 2018, UNICEF renewed its pledge to Pakistan’s children by launching a new Country Programme (2018–2022) which was signed in partnership with the Government. This directed UNICEF's efforts towards ensuring that:

  • Every child survives and thrives, is in good health, immunized, protected from polio and accesses a nutritious diet;
  • Every child learns;
  • Every child is protected from violence and exploitation, and is registered at birth;
  • Every child lives in a safe and clean environment, with access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation.

This annual report for 2018 gives an account of the progress UNICEF Pakistan has made along this path. It details the successes and the challenges that the organisation experienced during the year, as well as the priorities for the year ahead.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.