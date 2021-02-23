UNICEF condemns killing of four women in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, 22 February 2021 - UNICEF is saddened and shocked at the reported killing of four women who were reportedly staff members of Bravo College Bannu, and were travelling to North Waziristan, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Merged Districts, earlier today. Their driver was reportedly injured in the attack after unidentified assailants fired at their vehicle.

“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this senseless attack on women and aid workers and joins the families in mourning this tragic loss of lives. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” said Ms. Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

