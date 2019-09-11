11 Sep 2019

UNHCR welcomes Pakistan’s financial contribution to support people in need

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

ISLAMABAD, 11 September 2019 – UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Wednesday welcomed the Government of Pakistan’s generous contribution to its annual programme budget.

The Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva announced the financial contribution earlier this week. Such contributions are essential to help enable UNHCR to provide emergency relief.

Some 71 million people around the world have been forced from home. Among them are nearly 26 million refugees, over half of whom are under the age of 18.

UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Pakistan for their contribution.

“Pakistan has not only provided support to global humanitarian efforts but has also continued to demonstrate its commitment by hosting millions of Afghan refugees for four decades,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s generosity, hospitality and unwavering support to the refugee cause are unparalleled.

Today, Pakistan hosts 1.4 million Afghan refugees. Some 4.4 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under the UNHCR-facilitated voluntary repatriation programme.

