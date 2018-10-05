05 Oct 2018

UNHCR welcomes the extension of PoR cards to Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD 5 October: The UN refugee agency welcomed the federal government’s decision to extend the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards to some 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan until 30 June 2019.

“The decision will provide relief and predictability to Afghan refugees who were facing uncertainty and anxiety,” said UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela.

She met with Arbab Shahzad, Adviser to the Prime Minister on establishment on Friday.

Ms. Menikdiwela appreciated the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for nearly four decades.

“Pakistan has been an exemplary host throughout these times,” she said, adding that UNHCR will continue to support any future government policy which supports voluntary repatriation in dignity and safety.

Ms. Menikdiwela said UNHCR will continue to call for international support to Pakistan for Pakistani host communities and Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.

Ms. Menikdewela briefed the advisor on the upcoming ministerial conference being organised by the government of Afghanistan and the United Nations on 27-28 November 2018 in Geneva.

Ms. Menikdewela said preparations for the conference are underway adding the objective is to firmly show the solidarity of the international community with the people and government of Afghanistan.

