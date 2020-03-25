UNHCR supports technical training for 2,500 Pakistanis and Afghan refugees

Islamabad, 25 March 2020 – UNHCR, the Refugee Agency, in partnership with NAVTTC – the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, has announced technical skills training opportunities for 2,500 Pakistanis and Afghan refugees.

Despite the challenges that the global pandemic is presenting, UNHCR remains committed to maintaining its essential activities, including by offering livelihood opportunities that benefit both Pakistanis and Afghan refugees, while also supporting the Government of Pakistan’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

The three to six-month trainings will be offered at NAVTTC-recognized institutes across Pakistan. Certificates and tool kits will be provided upon completion in order to enable students to seize livelihood opportunities.

“UNHCR supports these trainings to empower young people so that they can find a decent living and become productive members of society,” said UNHCR’s Deputy Representative in Pakistan, Mr. Iain Hall.

Previously, more than 3,500 Pakistanis and Afghan refugees have been trained since 2018 in areas such as heavy machinery operation, wielding, plumbing, mechanics, computers, electrical wiring, cooking and tailoring/fashion design.

“UNHCR encourages ambitious youth to come forward and apply online on the NAVTTC website by 30 April 2020 to be considered for this valuable training,” added Mr. Hall.

Priority will be given to Pakistanis and Afghan refugees aged 16 to 24 years. Afghan refugees must hold Proof of Registration cards. UNHCR-mandated refugees will also be eligible.

