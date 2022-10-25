UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP), Flood Response in Pakistan Update #5 (as of 19 October 2022)

Key Updates

▪ In early October, UNHCR released a Supplementary Appeal asking for some $65.8 million to cover the immediate and mid-term needs of flood-affected communities from September 2022 to December 2023.

▪ A revised 2022 Floods Response Plan (September 2022 – May 2023) consolidated by UN OCHA on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team and its partners, was launched during the same period appealing for $816 million.

▪ Over 3,000 individuals have received cash-based assistance to date.

▪ UNHCR Pakistan has enhanced its operational capacity following the arrival of 9 technical staff to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh province.