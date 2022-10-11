Pakistan

UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP), Flood Response in Pakistan Update #4 (as of 7 October 2022)

Key Updates

  • On 5 October, UNHCR releaseda Supplementary Appealasking for some $65.8 milliontocover the immediate and mid-term needs of flood-affected communities from September2022 to December2023.

  • A revised 2022 Floods Response Plan (September2022 –May 2023) consolidated by UN OCHA on behalf of the Humanitarian Country Team and its partners, was launched the day before appealing for$816 million.

  • All 1.2 million core-relief items (CRIs) have been delivered to authorities in Pakistan for distribution to flood-affected refugee and host community households.

  • 84 refugee housing units (RHUs)were delivered to Pakistan in the first-ever joint airlift by the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and UNHCR.

