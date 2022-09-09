UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash Update on Pakistan Floods as of 9 September 2022

Key Figures & Highlights

Over 80 million people * in Pakistan hit hard by torrential rains and deadly flooding

Some 800,000 refugees affected with most residing in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces

UNHCR is supporting the government-led response alongside other national and international partners across several sectors to respond to refugee and host community needs

1.2 million life-saving supplies for 50,000 households mobilized with some 55 per cent already delivered for distribution

A joint flood response plan has been launched with an initial request for $160 million targeting assistance to 5.2 million people.

*according to authorities

Background

Since mid-June, 80 million people in Pakistan have been affected by unprecedented rains and devastating floods across the country, leaving 6.4 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 1,300 fatalities have been reported, over 950,000 houses either damaged or fully wrecked and 2 million acres of crops destroyed. Some 80 districts have been officially declared ‘calamity hit’ by authorities. Extreme and intense rainfall is expected to continue in September and October and threatens to exacerbate an already dire situation for marginalised and at-risk populations who are among the most vulnerable to climate change.

As part of UN-wide system efforts, UNHCR is supporting the government-led response to scale up humanitarian assistance to refugee and host communities affected by the monsoon rains. Since the beginning of the floods, UNHCR – as the protection sector lead – has been coordinating with other partners to mainstream protection in the humanitarian response. UNHCR is also engaged in the inter-sectoral coordination of the shelter, WASH, education, health, food and nutrition, and livelihoods response. The immediate priority is to provide assistance to the worst flood-hit areas with relief items to address urgent needs.

In late-August, the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations launched a $160 million emergency plan to help Pakistan respond to the devastation. The plan focuses on the needs of 5.2 million people and scaling up assistance in critical sectors. As climate shocks become more frequent in Pakistan, ramping up prevention and preparedness measures to avert, minimize and respond to the impacts of climate change and disaster-related displacement remains critical.