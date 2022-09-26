UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash Update #3 on Pakistan Floods as of 23 September 2022

Key Updates
- UNHCR is supporting the Government-led flood response alongside several national and international actors. An estimated 800,000 refugees are hosted in more than 40 'calamity hit' districts.
- UNHCR has delivered 1.1 million core-relief items (CRIs) out of an initially planned 1.2 million to authorities for distribution to refugees and affected Pakistani communities.
- 22 scheduled UNHCR airlifts transporting core-relief items (CRIs) have arrived in Pakistan.
- More support is needed to scale up assistance. In addition to the inter-agency flood response plan, a supplementary appeal will be launched to bolster immediate and mid-term assistance.
Operational Highlights
Shelter and Core Relief Items (CRIs):
- 1.1 million core-relief items (CRIs) out of the initially planned 1.2 million from various UNHCR stockpiles have been delivered in Pakistan. In addition, all 22 scheduled airlifts transporting much-needed relief items have arrived in Pakistan. The distribution of these essential items, which are essential to restoring the dignity of flood-affected communities, is overseen by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
- To reduce the risk of malaria, UNHCR via Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) distributed 400 long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) to households residing in two refugee villages in Peshawar and Nowshera districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In total, nearly 3,500 LLINs have been distributed. LLINs are one of the most effective measures in the fight against malaria but more funding is needed to scale up and allow for greater coverage.
Protection:
- UNHCR, UNICEF and UNFPA concluded their joint multi-sectoral rapid needs assessments in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. The findings of these assessments are expected to be finalised next week and will provide a clearer picture of the needs on the ground in order to inform the emergency response.
- As part of efforts to strengthen the protection response, UNHCR recently conducted a mission to Sindh province with the aim of devising a strategic approach to addressing existing protection gaps, coordination and capacity building with a focus on government, NGO and community-based approaches. The findings are currently being compiled and will feed into the wider protection strategy for the flood response.
- UNHCR led a national protection sector meeting attended by key international and national partners as well as government entities, including the Gender and Child Cell of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The aim of the meeting was to identify the protection priorities and ensure disaster response and rehabilitation is gender sensitive and inclusive. Key areas of intervention include mental health and psychosocial support services, gender-based violence prevention, response and referral coordination, age-appropriate recreational activities, and resilience building and awareness raising.