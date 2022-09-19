UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific (RBAP): Flash Update #2 on Pakistan Floods as of 16 September 2022

Key Figures

▪ UNHCR is supporting the government-led flood response alongside several national and international actors. An estimated 800,000 refugees are hosted in more than 40 'calamity hit' districts.

▪ Four ‘calamity-hit’ districts in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces host the highest number of refugees.

▪ So far, UNHCR has delivered 950,000 life-saving supplies to authorities for distribution.

▪ UNHCR and partners have begun rolling out cash assistance to flood-affected people. Over 100 households received cash assistance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with plans to extend to Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

*This update will be issued on a weekly basis for as long as the situation necessitates

Operational Highlights

High-Level Visit to Pakistan by UN Secretary General

The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Mr António Guterres visited Pakistan from 9–10 September. During his visit, the UNSG met with government officials, including the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Country Team, and flood affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The UNSG used his visit to raise awareness of the devastation caused by unprecedented rains, flash flooding and rain-induced landslides. He concluded his visit by reiterating the international community’s obligation to ramp up their action on the climate crisis and appealed for greater financial support and responsibility sharing by countries that have contributed more to climate change for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in Pakistan.