UNHCR: Pre-screening Overview (20 October 2021)

UNHCR Pakistan conducts registration activities within its mandate. In line with the registration strategy, the first step of the procedure envisages pre-screening of the applicants to ascertain their eligibility for registration. Once eligibility is established, the office prioritises registration of individuals based on their protection profiles including those with sensitive refugee claims, minorities, children-at-risk, older persons-at-risk, single parents, persons with disabilities, GBV survivors, women-at-risk and those with specific and legal protection needs. Documentation is issued once the registration process is completed. This dashboard provides an overview of the asylum applications from the Afghan nationals, based on the pre-screening data recorded between 1 April and 15 October.