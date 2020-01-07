UNHCR Pakistan: Protection Trends (October ‐ December 2019)

Summary of Key Events

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) concluded in Geneva on 17 December, with more than 770 pledges of support, covering areas such as protection, employment and education for refugees and the communities which host them. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, attended the forum as one of the co-conveners. The forum will be held every four years and is a key element of the Global Compact on Refugees, which the international community adopted in December 2018. More than 3000 participants attended this first gathering, ranging from representatives of governments, international financial organisations, business, civil society and humanitarian and development organisations, as well as refugees themselves. Leaders from the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, along with UNHCR and refugee representatives, launched a new Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) the day before the GRF. The Support Platform reinforces tangible efforts and contributions made by countries towards lasting solutions and will enhance coordination and assist by ensuring that humanitarian and development investments are closely aligned in the interests of refugees and local hosting communities. The platform also encourages a wider range of partners - including new donors, development actors, community organizations and the private sector - to commit to supporting solutions for Afghan refugees. On the occasion, UNHCR appointed Mr. Javed Afridi, CEO Haier Pakistan, as the Refugee Youth Ambassador for Pakistan. Mr. Afridi pledged to provide jobs for 25 refugees and also to train 50 refugees in the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation, which owns the Peshawar Zalmi and Benoni Zalmi cricket teams.

The Assistant High Commissioner (Operations), Mr. George Okoth-Obbo, visited Pakistan from 4-8 November. He was accompanied by the Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific (RBAP),Mr. Indrika Ratwatte. During his mission, he held several high level meetings, notably with the Chief Minister and Minister Finance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Minister SAFRON, Director General-UN in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), CCAR and the Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD). AHC(O) hosted a reception for the international community, including ambassadors, UN agencies and development actors and on the occasion announced official appointment of Ms. Mahira Khan as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. The AHC(O) mission also included a visit to the Women Welfare and Development Centre (WWDC) in Islamabad, meeting a group of 20 refugees and a visit to Naguman Refugee Village. The AHC (O) delegation, together with the Minister of SAFRON, KP Health Minister, KP Finance Minister, KP Law Minister and other dignitaries from the provincial government, officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art coldchain vaccine storage facility in Peshawar which is constructed with the support of UNHCR and US funding.

UNHCR Pakistan, CCAR and NADRA agreed on a new policy regarding the timeframe for the collection of modified Proof of Registration (PoR) cards from the Proof of Registration Card Modification (PCM) centres, which will be effective as of 1 January 2020. Under the new policy, Afghan refugees who wish to modify their PoR cards will be given thirteen months to collect them from respective PCM centres, failing which cards will be withdrawn from PCM centres and the cardholder will be de-registered from the NADRA database, leading to the loss of refugee status. The thirteen-month period will commence from the date a refugee applies for the PoR card modification at the PCM centre. UNHCR and NADRA also launched a new service through which refugees can check the status of their modified cards by sending a SMS to: 8400. UNHCR launched a mass-information campaign to inform refugees about the new policy through social, print and electronic media as well as through direct and partners’ community outreach activities.

UNHCR Pakistan hosted the Inter-Governmental and Inter-Agency Cross-Border Coordination Workshop on Voluntary Repatriation and Reintegration of Afghan Refugees from Pakistan (6-7 November), which was organised by GIZ. Along with the participants from UNHCR Pakistan and Afghanistan, CCAR, MORR, WB, IOM (Pakistan and Afghanistan) and GIZ attended the workshop. The main objective of the workshop was to explore linkages between the current activities of all the stakeholders and to enhance coordination with a view to effectively contributing to cross-border cooperation, especially in the areas of refugees’ voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration. The forum discussed the earlier agreed upon roadmap and took stock of progress made on its action points. The participants agreed to revitalise the working groups formed in three thematic areas: 1) capacity building of government counterparts; 2) livelihoods, skills and economic opportunities for refugees and returnees; and 3) education, health and social cohesion. It was also agreed to enhance coordination and follow up through designated agency focal persons. GIZ agreed to act as the Secretariat for the coordination and will convene all the stakeholders on a regular basis.