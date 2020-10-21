UNHCR Pakistan: Protection Trends (July - September 2020)

Summary of Key Events

The validity of the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and the Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) expired on the 30 June 2020. The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) submitted a recommendation to the Federal Cabinet for an extension which has yet to be agreed. The current long delay in extension of PoR Cards is unprecedented. Meanwhile, SAFRON issued a formal notification instructing relevant governmental departments, including law enforcement agencies, to refrain from any harassment or adverse action against PoR and ACC holders while the decision of the Federal Cabinet is pending. UNHCR has shared the formal notification with its partners for further dissemination.

The Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) Support Platform is one of three Support Platforms launched in the context of the Global Refugee Forum at the end of 2019. The Support Platform seeks to deepen and broaden partnerships in large, complex and protracted refugee situations, including with development actors, international financial institutions (IFIs), private sector, civil society and non-traditional donors. A Core Group of the SSAR Support Platform has been established, which will play a leading role in mobilizing a diverse range of stakeholders, galvanizing the necessary political, financial, technical and strategic support for the implementation of the SSAR including heightening awareness and visibility of the Afghan refugee situation. Denmark, EU, Germany, Japan, Korea, Turkey, USA, Qatar, Switzerland, UNDP, WB and ADB have joined the Core Group. The inaugural meeting of the SSAR-SP Core Group took place on 7 October 2020.

Despite the reported slow-down of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with smaller number of new cases and deaths reported, there is growing concern about a possible second wave of the pandemic. The phased reopenings of schools began across Pakistan. However new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in schools in some areas around the country. The Proof of Registration Cards Modification Centres (PCMs) resumed their operations to provide documentation services to Afghan refugees. UNHCR resumed the issuance of refugee certificates; and UNHCR and CAR also resumed refugee voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan on 10 August 2020.

In partnership with SAFRON and Pakistan Post, UNHCR’s emergency cash-based initiative (CBI) continued, with 53,500 refugee families having received vital humanitarian assistance as of 30th September.

Phase 1 of the emergency assistance has been completed and Phase 2 has commenced. The program targets up to 70,000 most vulnerable households that are eligible to receive a one-time emergency cash assistance of 12,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately $77). Cash assistance is being distributed in 55 districts across Pakistan. The project has received generous funding from Japan, the United States of America and the European Union (DEVCO). The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees and UNHCR teams continue to work closely with refugee community structures to identify the most-needy families for inclusion in the emergency program.

Together with the NDMA/PDMA and with the support of the sub-working groups for child protection, women and GBV, UNHCR is co-chairing the Protection Sector Working Group (PSWG) at the national and provincial levels. The national-level PSWG has convened sixteen times and has more than twenty-five members (incl. UN agencies and NGOs) that are focused on addressing the most urgent social protection needs of all vulnerable groups in Pakistan. The PSWG also supports the efforts of the Protection Against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Network. As of August 2020, protection awareness-raising and prevention messaging have reached to 424,314 individuals. Similarly, 302,735 individuals have been given individual protection assistance including emergency cash assistance. A total of 5,086 individuals have received psychosocial support and counselling. Child protection services including psychosocial support were provided to 15,892 children