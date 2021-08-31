UNHCR Pakistan: New Arrivals from Afghanistan Update (27 August 2021)

DISPLACEMENT TRENDS ANALYSIS

UNHCR has consulted with a network of Key Informants in the refugee community and other stakeholders to gain an overview of the displacement trends following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops. Where possible, household level interviews have been conducted to gain further insight into the reasons for flight, key concerns whilst residing in Pakistan and intentions to return. This information is further complemented by the data collected at the time of receiving new asylum applications for registration with UNHCR.

The Key Informants advised of 853 HHs/5,315 individuals arriving in their communities between 1 April and 27 August. UNHCR was able to interview 328 Households (comprised of 1,572 individuals), which includes 245 Households (comprised of 1,000 individuals) who approached UNHCR directly seeking asylum. The overall findings indicate that the main places of origin for those currently residing in Baluchistan and Punjab are Kunduz, Balkh and Kandahar, whilst the places of origin for those currently residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Nangarhar, Kabul and Kunar. 87% of Households interviewed indicated that the main reasons for flight are general or specific security threats, which is consistent with the findings from Key Informants for the wider group of new arrivals. 100% of households interviewed indicated that they did not intend to return. The top key concerns for households currently residing in Pakistan are access to livelihoods (33%), shelter (27%) and food (24%). Of those that have been interviewed by UNHCR, 65% are Pashtun, 22% are Hazara and there are smaller numbers of those who are Tajik (7%) and Turkmen (4%). 78% of households interviewed do not have any family links in Pakistan and 89% are living in urban areas. 84% of interviewed households crossed into Pakistan through Chaman border and 68% reported to have no documentation.