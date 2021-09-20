Pakistan + 1 more
UNHCR Pakistan: New Arrivals from Afghanistan Update (20 September 2021)
Attachments
UNHCR has consulted with a network of Key Informants in the refugee community and other stakeholders to gain an overview of the displacement trends following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops. Where possible, household level interviews have been conducted to gain further insight into the reasons for flight, key concerns whilst residing in Pakistan and intentions to return. This information is further complemented by the data collected at the time of receiving new asylum applications for registration with UNHCR.