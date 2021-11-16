UNHCR Pakistan: New Arrivals from Afghanistan Update (15 November 2021)

OVERVIEW OF ESTIMATED NEW ARRIVALS

UNHCR has implemented a mixed methodology to gain an overview of the displacement trends following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. The mixed methodology relies on consultation with a network of key informants in the refugee community and data collected at the time of receiving new asylum applications for registration with UNHCR. This approach provides further insight into the characteristics of the population, the reasons for flight and the key concerns whilst residing in Pakistan.

The overall findings indicate that the main places of origin for those currently residing in Baluchistan and Federal Capital Territory are Kabul, Balkh and Kandahar, whilst the places of origin for those currently residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Nangarhar, Kabul and Kunar. 96% of the population indicated that the main reasons for flight are violence and insecurity (public disorder/generalized violence) and specific security threats. The top key concerns for the new arrivals currently residing in Pakistan are access to shelter (87%), livelihoods (82%), food (78%), medical assistance (42%), support for individuals with disabilities (22%) and family separation (13%). 97% of arrivals crossed into Pakistan through Chaman border.