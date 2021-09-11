UNHCR Pakistan: New Arrivals from Afghanistan Update (11 September 2021)

UNHCR has consulted with a network of Key Informants in the refugee community and other stakeholders to gain an overview of the displacement trends following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops. Where possible, household level interviews have been conducted to gain further insight into the reasons for flight, key concerns whilst residing in Pakistan and intentions to return. This information is further complemented by the data collected at the time of receiving new asylum applications for registration with UNHCR.

The Key Informants advised of 1,847 HHs/9,290 individuals arriving in their communities between 1 April and 10 September. UNHCR was able to interview 910 households/3,341 individuals, which includes 557 households/1,352 individuals, who approached UNHCR directly seeking asylum. The main places of origin include Kabul (20%), Nangarhar (19%), Laghman (10%) and Ghazni (10%). 82% of interviewed households indicated that the main reasons for flight are general or specific security threats, which is largely consistent with the findings from Key Informants for the wider group of new arrivals. 100% of interviewed households indicated that they did not intend to return. The top key concerns listed by the interviewed households are access to shelter (24%), livelihoods (23%), access to medical assistance (23%) and food (20%). Of those that have been interviewed by UNHCR, 54% are Pashtun, 31% are Hazara and there are smaller numbers of Tajik (11%) and Turkmen (2%). 75% of interviewed households reported not to have any family links in Pakistan and 94% are living in urban areas. 91% of interviewed households crossed into Pakistan through Chaman border and 49% reported to have no documentation.