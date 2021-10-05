UNHCR Pakistan: New Arrivals from Afghanistan Update (04 October 2021)

UNHCR has consulted with a network of Key Informants in the refugee community and other stakeholders to gain an overview of the displacement trends following the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops. Where possible, household level interviews have been conducted to gain further insight into the reasons for flight, key concerns whilst residing in Pakistan and intentions to return. This information is further complemented by the data collected at the time of receiving new asylum applications for registration with UNHCR.

The Key Informants advised of 2,578 HHs/11,652 individuals arriving in their communities between 1 April and 04 October. UNHCR was able to interview 2,352 Households (comprised of 10,081 individuals), which includes 2,497 Households (comprised of 12,053 individuals) who approached UNHCR directly seeking asylum. The overall findings indicate that the main places of origin for those currently residing in Baluchistan and Punjab are Kunduz, Balkh and Kandahar, whilst the places of origin for those currently residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Nangarhar, Kabul and Kunar. 90% of Households interviewed indicated that the main reasons for flight are general or specific security threats, which is consistent with the findings from Key Informants for the wider group of new arrivals. 98% of households interviewed indicated that they did not intend to return. The top key concerns for households currently residing in Pakistan are access to shelter (79%), livelihoods (72%), food (38%) and family separation (26%). Of those that have been interviewed by UNHCR, 45% are Hazara, 41% are Pashtun, and there are smaller numbers of those who are Tajik (11%) and Uzbek (1%). 79% of households interviewed do not have any family links in Pakistan and 89% are living in urban areas. 93% of interviewed households crossed into Pakistan through Chaman border and 45% reported to have no documentation.