UNHCR Pakistan Monthly Protection Trends Reporting Concerning Afghan Refugees | August 2017

Repatriation had increased dramatically in 2016 for several reasons, including positive pull and negative push factors. In order to more systematically monitor these factors and provide an analysis of the situation, UNHCR Pakistan compiles a monthly note to inform key stakeholders of emerging trends and to raise formally and consistently any protection concerns that may arise.

Trends

Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees continues. In August, 4,904 Afghan refugees (1,179 families) returned compared to 8,987 refugees (2,096 families) in July.

Since 3 April 2017, when repatriation started after the winter break, 11,556 families (48,267 individuals) have returned to Afghanistan. According to IOM, 83,893 undocumented Afghans have also returned to Afghanistan since the start of the year.

A Registration exercise for undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan started on 16 August. A pilot registraƟon exercise was conducted at two locations (Islamabad and Peshawar) in July. According to National Database Registration Authority NADRA, so far 55,726 individuals have been processed for Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACCs) at 21 locations across the country. NADRA staff, representatives from IOM, Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Government of Afghanistan (MoRR) and Commissionerate Afghan Refugees.

The new US government policy on Afghanistan noted that Pakistan continues to harbor terrorist elements active in Afghanistan. Pakistan responded strongly with official statements and a national assembly resolution.

Among others, the national assembly resolution demanded the Pakistan government draw up a blueprint for the return of all Afghan refugees in a dignified manner and within a specified time frame. The situation is being monitored closely, however, no impact on Afghans living in Pakistan has been reported to date.

The overall protection situation remained calm in August with no significant incidents.