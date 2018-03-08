UNHCR Pakistan: Monthly Protection Trends Reporting Concerning Afghan Refugees (January-February 2018)

The Government of Pakistan (GoP) extended the validity of the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards from 31 January unl 31 March 2018. In the past, the practice has been to extend the validity of PoR cards for at least six months. The short-term extension of PoR cards has caused anxiety among Afghan refugees who continue to face an uncertain future concerning their temporary stay in the country.

On 1 January, Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) issued a noficaon to the Ministry of Interior, the Chief and Home Secretaries and Inspector-Generals of Police to ensure that no harassment or adverse acon is taken against registered Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards issued by NADRA until the finalisation of the policy on Voluntary Repatriation and Management of Afghan Refugees beyond 2017.

The Federal Cabinet discussed the Afghan Management and Repatriation Policy (plan) on 20 February reportedly, the Cabinet has approved a further extension the stay of PoR cards, however an official communication is still awaited. The Afghan management and repatriation policy was reportedly parally approved, including the flexible visa regime.

Voluntary repatriaon of Afghan refugees was paused for the winter. The repatriation will recommence on 1 March 2018.

Arrests in the first two months of 2018 (325 individuals) are significantly lower compared to those in the same reporting period in 2017 (21,49 individuals).