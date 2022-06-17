UNHCR Pakistan Factsheet - June 2022

Pakistan continues to be one of the world’s largest refugee hosting countries providing safety to some 1.3M people forced to flee their countries

UNHCR supports efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to provide protection and assistance, while strengthening cohesion in host communities

With a focus on global solidarity, the Solution Strategy for the Afghan Refugees (SSAR)guides the strategic direction of refugee programming in Pakistan

Main Activities

Protection

For more than 40 years, Pakistan has a long and commendable tradition of providing protection to refugees and asylum-seekers. An estimated 1.3million displaced people with protection needs are living in Pakistan. These include mainly Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR), as well as a small number of non-Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers from other countries such as Myanmar, Yemen, Somalia and Syria. Pakistan does not have a national asylum system in place nor is it signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention. UNHCR continues to advocate for a better access by refugees and asylum seekers to basic rights in the country while enhancing self-reliance among refugees and their host communities for sustainable solutions.